FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 14, 2018 / 7:34 AM / in 5 hours

China says upholds using talks to resolve trade disputes with U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday said it upholds using talks to resolve trade disputes with the United States, as President Donald Trump is set to meet with his top trade advisors to decide whether to activate tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the statement at a regular briefing and reiterated Beijing’s previous position that existing trade agreements between the two countries would be voided if the tariffs were enacted.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.