China says upholds using talks to resolve trade disputes with U.S

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday said it upholds using talks to resolve trade disputes with the United States, as President Donald Trump is set to meet with his top trade advisors to decide whether to activate tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the statement at a regular briefing and reiterated Beijing’s previous position that existing trade agreements between the two countries would be voided if the tariffs were enacted.