FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in front of a U.S. dollar bank note featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a yuan bank note featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States should work together to create the atmosphere and conditions to push for the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal, Gao Feng, spokesman for China’s commerce ministry, said on Thursday.

Gao was speaking at news conference, answering a question about whether China was implementing the Phase 1 trade deal.