China says U.S approach on trade sets bad precedent, may trigger domino effect

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday the U.S. approach on trade sets a bad precedent that could trigger a domino effect and the United States must stop its wrong actions and withdraw from its unilateralism.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, surrounded by business leaders and administration officials, prepares to sign a memorandum on intellectual property tariffs on high-tech goods from China, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The U.S. trade measures on China were typical trade protectionism and reflected a Cold War attitude, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing. A U.S. 301 probe on China was a blatant violation of World Trade Organization rules, Gao said.

China hoped the United States could take measures and resolve the conflicts through dialogue and hoped trade relations between the two countries could return to normal, Gao said.

He said China would take all possible steps to protect its interests and was confident in its ability to counter any trade and investment protectionism.