China says vice premier will hold trade talks tonight with senior U.S. officials

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, listens as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that Vice Premier Liu He will hold trade talks later tonight with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The talks are expected to last for a full day on Friday, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing.

Gao said both sides have achieved some progress during previous phone calls, but there remains much work to do.