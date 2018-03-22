China says wants win-win solution with U.S. to settle trade issues

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes it can hold constructive talks with the United States to achieve a win-win solution to settle trade issues between the world’s two largest economies, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a daily press briefing in Beijing.

FILE PHOTO - Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce additional tariffs on Chinese imports later on Thursday, following an intellectual property probe launched in August last year.