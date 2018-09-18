FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 2:08 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

China securities official says U.S. trade action will not work

1 Min Read

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - The United State’s trade actions against China will not work as China has ample fiscal and monetary policy tools to cope with the impact, a senior Chinese securities market official said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker places U.S. and China flags near the Forbidden City ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, in Beijing, China November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said at a conference in Tianjin that he hopes the two sides can sit down and negotiate on trade and that he looks forward to good China-U.S. trade relations over the long term.

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China on Monday, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill

