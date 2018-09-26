FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 2:47 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

China senior diplomat says Beijing, Washington must avoid Cold War mentality

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States can compete but should not view each other with a Cold War mentality and should avoid falling into a zero-sum game trap, the Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi said.

FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the opening of a new Chinese Embassy in the Dominican Republic, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Wang made the comments to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during a meeting on Tuesday in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
