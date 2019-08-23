China to soon unveil plan for retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products: Global Times

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - China will soon unveil a plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. products, the editor in chief of China’s Global Times newspaper said.

“Based on what I know, China will take further countermeasures in response to U.S. tariffs on $300 billion Chinese goods. Beijing will soon unveil a plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. products”, Hu Xijin wrote in a tweet on Friday. The tweet did not give further details.

Global Times is a tabloid published by the Ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily.