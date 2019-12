Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at an annual symposium on international situation and China's diplomacy in Beijing, China December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - China and the United States’ “phase one” trade agreement is good news for all and will “provide stability in global trade”, the Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi said during a visit to Slovenia on Saturday.

He said, however, that there were still many issues between China and the United States that needed to be addressed.