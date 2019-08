FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China and the United States are engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff war involving hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods and which threatens to engulf all trade between the countries, putting global growth at risk.