BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Tuesday urged the United States to provide a fair environment for Chinese companies doing business in the country, after Washington moved to block China Mobile (0941.HK) from offering services to the U.S. telecommunications market.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.