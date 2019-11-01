China, U.S. maintain close contact on meeting of leaders: foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb, Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday China and the United States have maintained close contact on a potential meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump said on Thursday that the two countries would soon announce a new location at which he and Xi would sign a “Phase One” trade deal.

But speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang dismissed as speculation talk the two leaders will meet in Macau.