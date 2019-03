FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He turns with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by telephone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the two sides made further substantive progress on trade talks, Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

The report said the call took place on Thursday. It gave no other details.