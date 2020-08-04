China, U.S. to hold 'high-level' trade talks on August 15: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter in Shanghai, China June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - The United States and China have agreed to hold high-level talks on Aug. 15 with the aim of assessing compliance by China with respect to a bilateral trade agreement signed earlier in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The talks will include U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the newspaper reported, adding that they will focus on the phase 1 deal that called for China’s commitment to boost U.S. imports by $200 billion over two years.

The talks will be conducted via video conference, according to the Journal on.wsj.com/3a7wPVD.