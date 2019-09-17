Business News
September 17, 2019 / 1:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

China vice finance minister to head to U.S. for trade talks on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s vice finance minister will lead a delegation to visit the United States on Wednesday for trade talks, China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The visit by Liao Min will pave the way for the China-U.S. high-level economic and trade consultations in October in Washington, it said. The talks are aimed at resolving a bitter trade war that has dragged on for over a year and hurt global growth.

Liao is also deputy director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

