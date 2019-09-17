China vice finance minister to head to U.S. for trade talks on Wednesday

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s vice finance minister will lead a delegation to visit the United States on Wednesday for trade talks, China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
The visit by Liao Min will pave the way for the China-U.S. high-level economic and trade consultations in October in Washington, it said. The talks are aimed at resolving a bitter trade war that has dragged on for over a year and hurt global growth.
Liao is also deputy director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs.
