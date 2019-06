China's Vice Premier Liu He exits the office of the U.S. Trade Representative following a morning round of negotiations on the second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the call, which took place on Monday, the Chinese and U.S. officials exchanged opinions on trade and agreed to maintain communications, the statement said.