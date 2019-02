FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, listens as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington on Thursday and Friday to continue trade negotiations with the United States, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said.

Liu will meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the ministry said in a short statement on Tuesday. It gave no other details.