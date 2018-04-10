China's Xi promises to lower tariffs this year, open economy further

BOAO, China (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday promised to open the country’s economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars, in a speech that comes amid rising trade tensions between China and the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Xi also said China would raise the foreign ownership limit in the automobile sector “as soon as possible” and push previously announced measures to open the financial sector.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, unseen, during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 8, 2018. Madoka Ikegami/Pool via REUTERS

“This year, we will considerably reduce auto import tariffs, and at the same time reduce import tariffs on some other products,” Xi said at the Chinese Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province.

The comments sent U.S. stock futures, the dollar and Asian shares higher.

They come amid rising trade tensions between China and the United States following a week of escalating tariff threats sparked by U.S. frustration with China’s trade and intellectual property policies.

Xi said that China will take measures to sharply widen market access for foreign investors.

China will also speed up opening of its insurance sector to foreign investors, Xi said.