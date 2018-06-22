FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 11:01 AM / in 2 hours

Germany hopes to solve U.S. trade conflict after clear EU response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany hopes the EU’s reaction to U.S. trade tariffs will bring sense to all those involved and that a negotiated solution will be sought, a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said on Friday.

“We want free and open markets,” said the spokeswoman, adding: “We hope that this clear reaction from the EU will lead to sense and objectivity on all sides and then that solutions can be sought in talks.

Reporting by Genot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt

