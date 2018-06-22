Germany hopes to solve U.S. trade conflict after clear EU response

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany hopes the EU’s reaction to U.S. trade tariffs will bring sense to all those involved and that a negotiated solution will be sought, a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said on Friday.
“We want free and open markets,” said the spokeswoman, adding: “We hope that this clear reaction from the EU will lead to sense and objectivity on all sides and then that solutions can be sought in talks.
