Kudlow says no 'arbitrary deadline' in U.S.-China trade talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the Dec. 15 deadline is still in place for a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods set to kick in, but President Donald Trump likes where trade talks with China are going.

“There’s no arbitrary deadline here ... but that fact remains December 15 is a very important date with respect to a no-go or go on tariffs,” he told CNBC. “It’s going to be totally up to POTUS. But December 15th is an important date.”

Completion of a phase one deal between the world’s two biggest economies had been initially expected in November, ahead of the new round of U.S. tariffs in mid-December, covering about $156 billion of Chinese imports.

“The reality is constructive talks, almost daily talks, we are, in fact, close,” Kudlow said.

Later on Bloomberg Television, Kudlow said Trump is not yet ready to sign any deal with China, but likes what he sees so far in talks.

Trump struck an upbeat tone on Thursday even after Chinese officials reiterated their stance that existing tariffs must come off as part of an interim deal to de-escalate the 17-month-long trade war between the two powers.

Asked by Bloomberg News about what China needs to do to avoid the new round of tariffs, Kudlow said, “I would tell you - advise you - there is no one single condition that would make or break the talks right now.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said deputy negotiators held a call in the last 24 hours and are “actively working” toward a deal. He said talks are on track, but the United States is not bound by an “artificial” deadline.