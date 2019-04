U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a date for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed administration official.

Trump is scheduled to meet with China’s top trade negotiator, Liu He, at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) at the White House.