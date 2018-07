WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was poised to place tariffs on $500 billion of imported goods from China, threatening in an interview with CNBC to escalate the current trade clash with the Asian nation.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“We’re down a tremendous amount,” Trump said in the interview, which was recorded on Thursday, about trade imbalances with China. “I’m ready to go to 500.”