Trump says China 'broke the deal' in trade talks, will pay through tariffs

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China “broke the deal” in trade talks with Washington and would face stiff tariffs if no agreement is reached.

“You see the tariffs we’re doing?” Trump told a rally with supporters in Florida. “Because they broke the deal. ... They broke the deal. So they’re flying in. The vice premier tomorrow is flying in, but they broke the deal. They can’t do that. So they’ll be paying. If we don’t make the deal, nothing wrong with taking in more than $100 billion a year.”

Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods beginning on Friday after China backtracked on substantial commitments it made during ongoing trade talks, top U.S. trade officials said this week.