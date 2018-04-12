FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 4:15 PM / in 3 hours

Trump says having 'great discussions' on trade with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the trade “negotiations” between Washington and Beijing were going well, conflicting with Chinese official statements on the dispute.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We’re doing really well with China. I think we’re having some great discussions, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said at a meeting with governors and lawmakers, attended by reporters.

“We want more trade. We want no barriers,” Trump said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

