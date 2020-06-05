Trump says he views U.S.-China trade deal differently amid coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he views the Phase 1 trade deal inked between the United States and China differently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I guess I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago,” Trump said at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

“Getting along with China would be a good thing. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I’ll let you know,” he added.