October 1, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Trump says too soon to talk with China on trade

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said it was “too soon” for Washington to talk to Beijing about working out a deal on trade, even though China wants to.

U.S. President Donald Trump announces the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross looks on during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“China wants to talk, very badly, and I said, ‘Frankly, it’s too early to talk.’ Can’t talk now, because they’re not ready,” Trump said during remarks on trade at the White House. “If, politically, people force it too quickly, you’re not going to make the right deal for our workers and for our country.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann

