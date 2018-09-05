Trump says trade talks with China going well, not ready to make a deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was doing well in trade talks with China, but that Washington was not willing to make a deal along the lines of what Beijing was seeking.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign fundraising luncheon for Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) and GOP congressional candidate Mark Harris at Carmel Country Club in Charlotte, NC, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“We’ve done very well in negotiations with China but we’re not prepared to make the deal that they’d like to make,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’ll continue to talk to China. I have great respect for (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping),” he added, “But right now we just can’t make that deal.”