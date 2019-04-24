Trump says U.S.-China trade talks going well

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes brief remarks to the press as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., after returning from a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said ongoing trade talks between the United States and China were going well, as the world’s two largest economies continue to try to hammer out a final deal.

“We’re doing well on trade, we’re doing well with China,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed for an event in Florida.

Related Coverage U.S. trade panel locks in steep duties on steel truck wheels from China

The next round of talks are slated to begin April 30 in Beijing, followed by further discussions starting May 8 in Washington.

U.S. administration officials in recent weeks have said that negotiations are progressing but few details have emerged.

Trump had earlier set a March 1 deadline for an agreement, but later extended the timeline and said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, citing productive talks.