Trump says U.S., China still have a long way to go on trade deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States still has a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so.

Trump, speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, said China was supposed to be buying U.S. farm products and his administration was watching to see if Beijing would do so.