WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was taking a very tough stance with China on trade.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting with Republican House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Sept. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Trump made the statement during remarks to reporters in the Oval Office about Hurricane Florence.