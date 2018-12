FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure for the annual Army-Navy college football game in Philadelphia, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump was upbeat on Tuesday about contacts with China as the two countries discussed a road map for the next stage of their trade talks.

“Very productive conversations going on with China! Watch for some important announcements!” Trump said in a Twitter post after a telephone call between Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.