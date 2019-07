U.S. President Donald Trump after arriving from a fund-raising event before departing for Washington D.C., at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday pointed to slowing economic growth in China amid restarted trade talks, saying U.S. tariffs were having “a major effect” and warning that “possibly much more” were to come.

“This is why China wants to make a deal with the U.S., and wishes it had not broken the original deal in the first place,” Trump tweeted.