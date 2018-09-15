Trump to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to announce new tariffs of about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: China Shipping containers sit on a ship in the Port of Los Angeles after being imported to the U.S., California, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The tariff level will likely be about 10 percent, below the 25 percent announced when the administration first said it was considering this round of tariffs, the newspaper said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.