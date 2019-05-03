Trump very hopeful of reaching trade deal with China: Pence

Members of U.S. and China delegation lead by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stand for a group photo session after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May 1, 2019. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that President Donald Trump was optimistic the United States could reach a deal on trade with China.

“President Trump remains very hopeful,” Pence said in an interview with CNBC.