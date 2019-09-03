Trump warns China against dragging its feet in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) briefing on hurricane Dorian at FEMA Headquarters in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks between the United States and China were going well, though he warned that he would be “tougher” in negotiations if they dragged on until his second term.

“We are doing very well in our negotiations with China,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, arguing that Beijing could ill afford to drag its feet in talks given the damage U.S. tariffs were inflicting on its economy.

Trump said if the United States and China did not resolve their trade dispute and he won re-election, “Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER! In the meantime, China’s Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!”