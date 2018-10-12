Trump will meet China's Xi at G20 if talks look positive: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump would go through with plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit next month if it looked like it would be a positive meeting, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

“If it looks like we can make positive direction, then I’m sure that the president will have the meeting. But we need to do work in advance to make sure that there will be changes and that we can have a more balanced trading relationship,” Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Bali, Indonesia.