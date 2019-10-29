Trump, Xi meeting date is still fluid: White House official

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to finalize a trade agreement on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile, but the date is still fluid, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The South China Morning Post, citing a person briefed on the arrangements, said the leaders of the world’s two largest economies were tentatively slated to sign the interim trade deal on Nov. 17 “if everything goes smoothly”.

Trump on Monday said he expected to sign a significant part of a trade deal with China at the summit, but did not elaborate on the timing. A separate source familiar with the plans confirmed Nov. 17 was the likely date for the meeting.