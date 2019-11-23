U.S. and China can still clinch phase 1 deal by end year: U.S. national security adviser

U.S. National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien attends 7th ASEAN-United States Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Reuters) - United States national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Saturday that a phase 1 trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year, while warning that President Donald Trump would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong.

“We were hoping to have (a phase 1) deal done by the end of the year. I still think that’s possible,” O’Brien told reporters at a security conference in Halifax.

“At the same time, we’re not going to turn a blind eye to what’s happening in Hong Kong or what’s happening in the South China Sea, or other areas of the world where we’re concerned about China’s activity,” he said.