U.S.-China trade deal is 'fine', China still buying U.S goods: Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow addresses a press briefing on the U.S. economy and new U.S. employment and unemployment numbers in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China is continuing to buy U.S. goods and particularly commodities under the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal signed in January, despite rising tensions on Hong Kong and other issues, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

Asked if deteriorating ties between the world’s two largest economies on other fronts could result in the trade deal being thrown out the window, Kudlow said, “No, no.”

“The one area we are engaging is trade,” he told reporters at the White House. “It’s fine right now.”