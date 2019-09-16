Business News
September 16, 2019 / 2:51 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

U.S., Chinese trade deputies seen meeting Friday: U.S. Chamber CEO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tom Donohue, President of U.S. chamber of Commerce, gestures during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators are expected to meet on Friday, with senior negotiators likely to meet about a week and a half later, U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue said on Monday, citing a conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Donohue, speaking at a news conference to urge U.S. congressional approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, said that Lighthizer “did indicate that there was some movement in the direction of purchasing of (U.S.) agricultural products and other issues.”

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below