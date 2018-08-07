FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 9:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. finalizes next China tariff list targeting $16 billion in imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will begin collecting tariffs on another $16 billion in Chinese goods on Aug. 23, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday as it published a final tariff list targeting 279 import product lines.

FILE PHOTO - Shipping containers are seen at the port in Shanghai, China April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

USTR said that only five product lines were deleted from a list initially proposed on June 15, but semiconductors, among the largest categories, remained on the list.

The latest list brings to about $50 billion in goods that now face a 25 percent tariff that U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed on Chinese imports in an escalating trade war over China’s intellectual property practices and industrial subsidy policies. China has vowed to match Washington’s tariff moves with duties on an equivalent worth of U.S. products.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

