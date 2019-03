FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a member of the U.S. trade delegation, speaks to the media upon his arrival at a hotel in Beijing, China March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he had a “productive working dinner” the previous night in Beijing, as he headed to a state guest house to begin a day of trade talks.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters at his hotel, said he was looking forward to his discussions. He did not elaborate.