FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 10, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.S. to list tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese products: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to publish a list of an additional $200 billion in Chinese products to be hit with tariffs, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter, in the latest step in the trade skirmish between the world’s two biggest economies.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

The tariff list could be released as soon as Tuesday, and likely this week, the report said.

Trump last week said the United States may ultimately impose tariffs on more than $500 billion worth of Chinese goods - roughly the total amount of U.S. imports from China last year.

The United States began imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods at 12:01 a.m. (0401 GMT) on Friday.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.