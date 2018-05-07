FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 7, 2018 / 9:24 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

U.S. protectionism may lead to rising global trade friction: China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Monday U.S. unilateralism and protectionism may lead to an escalation of global trade friction and could derail the pace of global economic recovery.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. flag is seen during a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China does not deliberately pursue a trade surplus, the Ministry of Commerce said in a report that summarizes China’s past foreign trade situations, while calling for joint efforts between the United States and China to resolve trade disputes.

Good fundamentals of China’s foreign trade remain unchanged in the long run but it also faces problems including rising costs, the ministry said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.