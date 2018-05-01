USTR Lighthizer says wants to open China, not change its economic system

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday it was not his objective to change China’s economic system, but he would try to find ways to limit the damage it causes to the United States and open it further for U.S. companies.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks during a meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ahead of his participation in a Trump administration trade delegation to China later this week, Lighthizer said he wants to introduce more foreign competition into the Chinese economy.

“It is not my objective to change the Chinese system.” Lighthizer said. “It seems to work for them ... But I have to be in a position where the United States can deal with it, where the United States isn’t the victim of it and that’s where our role is.”