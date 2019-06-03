USTR, Treasury say China pursuing 'blame game' on trade negotiations

FILE PHOTO: Chinese staffers adjust U.S. and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said on Monday that China was pursuing a “blame game” in recent public statements and a white paper issued on Sunday that misrepresented the nature and history of trade talks between the two countries.

In a joint statement, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office and the U.S. Treasury reiterated their view that Chinese negotiators had “backpedaled” on important elements of a deal that had been largely agreed, including on an enforcement provision.

“Our insistence on detailed and enforceable commitments from the Chinese in no way constitutes a threat to Chinese sovereignty,” USTR and the Treasury said.