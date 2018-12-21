White House adviser says deal with China difficult without deep policy changes

FILE PHOTO: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion about trade in Duluth, Minnesota, U.S. June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China might not reach a trade deal at the close of a 90-day negotiating window unless Beijing can agree to a profound overhaul of its economic policies, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said.

In an interview with Japanese business daily Nikkei published on Friday, Navarro said it would be “difficult” to strike a deal without China being ready for a full overhaul of its policies for trade and industry.