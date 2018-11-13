White House adviser says U.S. talking again with China on trade

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said on Tuesday that the United States was talking again with China on trade, calling it a “very positive” development.

“Right now we’re having communications at all levels of the U.S. and Chinese governments,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC in an interview. “We’re talking to them again ... so that’s a plus.”

Later Kudlow told reporters at the White House that “it’s pretty clear now” Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 industrialized nations meeting in Argentina later this month. The White House is currently working on background materials in preparation for the talks, he added.

When asked if he was looking for concessions before the meeting, Kudlow said “we would like to hear from them some responses to the things we’ve asked for in the last, I don’t know, five or six or seven months.”

Trade negotiations between the two countries had been put on pause, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said last month. The United States has consistently sought concessions from China on intellectual property and technology, as well as tariffs on imports of U.S. goods.