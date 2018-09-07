White House economic adviser says U.S. still talking to China on trade: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday told CNBC that the United States continues to talk with China about a number of trade issues but added that so far China has not met U.S. requests.

FILE PHOTO: Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We are still talking with China on a number of issues... Those talks will continue to go on. We want lower barriers across the board,” he said, adding that specifically the United States is seeking “zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, zero subsidies, stop the IP theft, stop the technology transfer, allow Americans to own their own companies.”

“Those have been our asks for many months and so far those asks have not been satisfied,” he said. “However hope springs eternal.”